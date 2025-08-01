More About $CHEUNGUS

$CHEUNGUS Price Info

$CHEUNGUS Official Website

$CHEUNGUS Tokenomics

$CHEUNGUS Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Big Cheungus Logo

Big Cheungus Price ($CHEUNGUS)

Unlisted

Big Cheungus ($CHEUNGUS) Live Price Chart

--
----
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD

Price of Big Cheungus ($CHEUNGUS) Today

Big Cheungus ($CHEUNGUS) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 18.94K USD. $CHEUNGUS to USD price is updated in real-time.

Big Cheungus Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
--
Big Cheungus 24-hour price change
999.96M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the $CHEUNGUS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $CHEUNGUS price information.

Big Cheungus ($CHEUNGUS) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Big Cheungus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Big Cheungus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Big Cheungus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Big Cheungus to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 0+8.47%
60 Days$ 0-3.53%
90 Days$ 0--

Big Cheungus ($CHEUNGUS) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Big Cheungus: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.01409695
$ 0.01409695$ 0.01409695

--

--

-6.60%

Big Cheungus ($CHEUNGUS) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 18.94K
$ 18.94K$ 18.94K

--
----

999.96M
999.96M 999.96M

What is Big Cheungus ($CHEUNGUS)

Big Cheungus ($CHEUNGUS) is a meme community on Solana. The project was fair-launched on Pump.fun and is a purely community-driven project. Huyen "Big Cheungus" Cheung (Chinese: 张振熙) is an American political advisor appointed as White House Communications Director to serve in the incoming Donald Trump administration. Cheung will be all over mainstream media starting 2025. The Cheungus community is growing and will take over the entire space.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Big Cheungus ($CHEUNGUS) Resource

Official Website

Big Cheungus ($CHEUNGUS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Big Cheungus ($CHEUNGUS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $CHEUNGUS token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Big Cheungus ($CHEUNGUS)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

$CHEUNGUS to Local Currencies

1 $CHEUNGUS to VND
--
1 $CHEUNGUS to AUD
A$--
1 $CHEUNGUS to GBP
--
1 $CHEUNGUS to EUR
--
1 $CHEUNGUS to USD
$--
1 $CHEUNGUS to MYR
RM--
1 $CHEUNGUS to TRY
--
1 $CHEUNGUS to JPY
¥--
1 $CHEUNGUS to ARS
ARS$--
1 $CHEUNGUS to RUB
--
1 $CHEUNGUS to INR
--
1 $CHEUNGUS to IDR
Rp--
1 $CHEUNGUS to KRW
--
1 $CHEUNGUS to PHP
--
1 $CHEUNGUS to EGP
￡E.--
1 $CHEUNGUS to BRL
R$--
1 $CHEUNGUS to CAD
C$--
1 $CHEUNGUS to BDT
--
1 $CHEUNGUS to NGN
--
1 $CHEUNGUS to UAH
--
1 $CHEUNGUS to VES
Bs--
1 $CHEUNGUS to CLP
$--
1 $CHEUNGUS to PKR
Rs--
1 $CHEUNGUS to KZT
--
1 $CHEUNGUS to THB
฿--
1 $CHEUNGUS to TWD
NT$--
1 $CHEUNGUS to AED
د.إ--
1 $CHEUNGUS to CHF
Fr--
1 $CHEUNGUS to HKD
HK$--
1 $CHEUNGUS to MAD
.د.م--
1 $CHEUNGUS to MXN
$--
1 $CHEUNGUS to PLN
--
1 $CHEUNGUS to RON
лв--
1 $CHEUNGUS to SEK
kr--
1 $CHEUNGUS to BGN
лв--
1 $CHEUNGUS to HUF
Ft--
1 $CHEUNGUS to CZK
--
1 $CHEUNGUS to KWD
د.ك--
1 $CHEUNGUS to ILS
--