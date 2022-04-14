Big Dog Fink (BINK) Tokenomics
In an unprecedented CTO, Big Dog Fink has officially been removed from BarkRock and has been appointed as the Treasury Secretary of the Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E).
Together, we’re building a new era for Big Dog Fink and taking this memecoin to the next level!
As the new Treasury Secretary, Big Dog is launching the Blockchain Defense Fund (BDF).
This initiative is dedicated to supporting policies and innovations that will keep America at the forefront of blockchain technology.
Our mission is clear: to make blockchain great again.
Big Dog Fink (BINK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Big Dog Fink (BINK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BINK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BINK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.