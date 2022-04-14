Discover key insights into Big Dog Fink (BINK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Big Dog Fink (BINK) Information

In an unprecedented CTO, Big Dog Fink has officially been removed from BarkRock and has been appointed as the Treasury Secretary of the Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E).

Together, we’re building a new era for Big Dog Fink and taking this memecoin to the next level!

As the new Treasury Secretary, Big Dog is launching the Blockchain Defense Fund (BDF).

This initiative is dedicated to supporting policies and innovations that will keep America at the forefront of blockchain technology.

Our mission is clear: to make blockchain great again.