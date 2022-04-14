Big Eyes (BIG) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Big Eyes (BIG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Big Eyes (BIG) Information

What is the project about? Big Eyes’ is a full-on community token with the express goal of shifting wealth into the defi ecosystem and protecting an important part of the world’s ecosystem. We are creating the BIG Casino and 20+ P2E games all utilizing $BIG to play. This is the beginning of the $BIG-gest ecosystem in Crypto.

What makes your project unique? Creating 819 Casino and 20+ P2E games all utilizing $BIG

History of your project. Raised $27+ Million in Presale and started to list on multiple exchanges. Over 10,170 current holders on Etherscan

What’s next for your project? 819 Casino, P2E Games, NFT Collection, Multiple Exchange Listings

What can your token be used for? To trade on 819 Casino and earn through the P2E games.

Official Website:
https://bigeyes.space
Whitepaper:
https://bigeyes.space/documents/Whitepaper.pdf

Big Eyes (BIG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Big Eyes (BIG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 200.00B
$ 200.00B$ 200.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 58.55K
$ 58.55K$ 58.55K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Big Eyes (BIG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Big Eyes (BIG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BIG tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BIG tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

BIG Price Prediction

Want to know where BIG might be heading? Our BIG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.