BIG JIM Price (BIGJIM)
BIG JIM (BIGJIM) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 9.84K USD. BIGJIM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BIGJIM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BIGJIM price information.
During today, the price change of BIG JIM to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BIG JIM to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BIG JIM to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BIG JIM to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+104.87%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+75.94%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BIG JIM: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-0.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BigJim ($BIGJIM) is a memecoin with a mission to inspire strength, discipline, and ambition. Built on the Solana blockchain, it combines high-quality content, community-driven growth, and a long-term vision to lead the memecoin space. BigJim is focused on delivering value beyond hype. It features the first-ever podcast by a memecoin, releasing weekly episodes and daily clips across social platforms to educate, motivate, and engage its audience. This project is built for those who value principles, strategy, and resilience. It’s designed as a long-term investment with a focus on building a legacy and empowering a community committed to real growth and impact.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of BIG JIM (BIGJIM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BIGJIM token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BIGJIM to VND
₫--
|1 BIGJIM to AUD
A$--
|1 BIGJIM to GBP
￡--
|1 BIGJIM to EUR
€--
|1 BIGJIM to USD
$--
|1 BIGJIM to MYR
RM--
|1 BIGJIM to TRY
₺--
|1 BIGJIM to JPY
¥--
|1 BIGJIM to ARS
ARS$--
|1 BIGJIM to RUB
₽--
|1 BIGJIM to INR
₹--
|1 BIGJIM to IDR
Rp--
|1 BIGJIM to KRW
₩--
|1 BIGJIM to PHP
₱--
|1 BIGJIM to EGP
￡E.--
|1 BIGJIM to BRL
R$--
|1 BIGJIM to CAD
C$--
|1 BIGJIM to BDT
৳--
|1 BIGJIM to NGN
₦--
|1 BIGJIM to UAH
₴--
|1 BIGJIM to VES
Bs--
|1 BIGJIM to CLP
$--
|1 BIGJIM to PKR
Rs--
|1 BIGJIM to KZT
₸--
|1 BIGJIM to THB
฿--
|1 BIGJIM to TWD
NT$--
|1 BIGJIM to AED
د.إ--
|1 BIGJIM to CHF
Fr--
|1 BIGJIM to HKD
HK$--
|1 BIGJIM to MAD
.د.م--
|1 BIGJIM to MXN
$--
|1 BIGJIM to PLN
zł--
|1 BIGJIM to RON
лв--
|1 BIGJIM to SEK
kr--
|1 BIGJIM to BGN
лв--
|1 BIGJIM to HUF
Ft--
|1 BIGJIM to CZK
Kč--
|1 BIGJIM to KWD
د.ك--
|1 BIGJIM to ILS
₪--