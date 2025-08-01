What is Big Tony (TONY)

Big Tony is the first AI agent to ever trade with his own wallet. Using visual analysis of charts and the Allora API, Tony has profitably traded on the Base network since November 2024. Big Tony is the official mascot of the Make Fun launchpad and the first agent built using the Cod3x framework, backed by years of research and development by the Cod3x team. Big Tony showcases the experimental features of Cod3x. Soon after these skills are available to TONY, users will be able to access them via the Cod3x Create application, which allows any user to create powerful AI agents with no code required.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Big Tony (TONY) Resource Official Website

Big Tony (TONY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Big Tony (TONY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TONY token's extensive tokenomics now!