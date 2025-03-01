BIGFACTS (BIGFACTS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BIGFACTS (BIGFACTS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BIGFACTS (BIGFACTS) Information $BIGFACTS is a community driven meme token that brings together the elements of Bigfoot, blockchain technology and meme culture. It aims to build a community where individuals can share truths and life insights through engaging and humorous memes. The project leverages memes as a tool for collective learning and effective information sharing. $BIGFACTS successfully merges the fun aspects of meme culture with the transparency and security of blockchain technology, fostering a vibrant and interactive community space. Importantly, it does this without encouraging financial investment, focusing instead on the educational and communal benefits of participation. Official Website: https://bigfacts.io/ Whitepaper: https://bigfacts.io/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/BIGFACTS-White-Paper-V-1.0.pdf Buy BIGFACTS Now!

BIGFACTS (BIGFACTS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BIGFACTS (BIGFACTS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.59M $ 1.59M $ 1.59M Total Supply: $ 500.00M $ 500.00M $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 462.05M $ 462.05M $ 462.05M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.73M $ 1.73M $ 1.73M All-Time High: $ 0.00718208 $ 0.00718208 $ 0.00718208 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00348201 $ 0.00348201 $ 0.00348201 Learn more about BIGFACTS (BIGFACTS) price

BIGFACTS (BIGFACTS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BIGFACTS (BIGFACTS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BIGFACTS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BIGFACTS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BIGFACTS's tokenomics, explore BIGFACTS token's live price!

BIGFACTS Price Prediction Want to know where BIGFACTS might be heading? Our BIGFACTS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BIGFACTS token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!