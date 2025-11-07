BSTR is our stock and our core business is accumulating WLFI. Whenever our market cap grows by 5 million USD, we add more WLFI to the treasury. If it drops by 10%, we initiate buybacks and burns using our reserves. Our goal is simple and clear: keep accumulating, build a company that supports the USD1 ecosystem, and become the first in the world known for reserving WLFI.

