What is BiJiRi (BJR)

This project centers on 'Bijiri Art,' celebrating hips as a symbol of beauty and exploring new possibilities in aesthetics. It establishes a community that respects diversity and creativity, providing a system where artists and admirers can earn revenue through the 'BJR' token. The purpose of this project is to build a future world where artists can freely express their creativity. Through blockchain technology, we aim to infinitely expand the potential of individual beauty. By establishing an NFT marketplace for Bijiri art, we will create a new economic system where people can appreciate Bijiri art and earn rewards. We provide an environment that enables artists to bring their ideas to life and share their captivating works widely. To handle Bijiri art pieces as digital assets, we will tokenize images into NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and release them on the market. Additionally, we will issue a dedicated project token, "BJR," which will be utilized on exchanges and platforms for trading Bijiri art pieces.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

BiJiRi (BJR) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

BiJiRi Price Prediction (USD)

How much will BiJiRi (BJR) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your BiJiRi (BJR) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for BiJiRi.

Check the BiJiRi price prediction now!

BJR to Local Currencies

Try Converter

BiJiRi (BJR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BiJiRi (BJR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BJR token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BiJiRi (BJR) How much is BiJiRi (BJR) worth today? The live BJR price in USD is 0.01197421 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current BJR to USD price? $ 0.01197421 . Check out The current price of BJR to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of BiJiRi? The market cap for BJR is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of BJR? The circulating supply of BJR is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BJR? BJR achieved an ATH price of 0.066318 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BJR? BJR saw an ATL price of 0.00847913 USD . What is the trading volume of BJR? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BJR is -- USD . Will BJR go higher this year? BJR might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BJR price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

BiJiRi (BJR) Important Industry Updates