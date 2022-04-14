Bikera (IMERA) Tokenomics
Bikera is a blockchain-based mobility platform that rewards users for physical movement through tokenized incentives. The system combines IoT devices, decentralized consensus, and dual-token economics to create a sustainable "move-to-earn" ecosystem. iMERA is the public sale of the MERA token, launched on pump. XP is a token which will not hold value but is used to register km's driven on chain. The project is distributing tokens to reward people to use carbon neutral transportation in a decentralized manner. In the second stage we will be offering physical locks which allow for a bike sharing economy, logged with smart contracts on chain, still rewarding users and deployers for their efforts with block rewards.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of IMERA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many IMERA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
