Billion Dollar Inu (BINU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Billion Dollar Inu (BINU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Billion Dollar Inu (BINU) Information $BINU is your ticket to the top. Want financial freedom? Mad stacks, yachts, private jets, and exclusive parties; that's where $BINU is taking you. Official Website: https://billiondollarinu.com/

Billion Dollar Inu (BINU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Billion Dollar Inu (BINU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 20.20K $ 20.20K $ 20.20K All-Time High: $ 0.01205373 $ 0.01205373 $ 0.01205373 All-Time Low: $ 0.00001603 $ 0.00001603 $ 0.00001603 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Billion Dollar Inu (BINU) price

Billion Dollar Inu (BINU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Billion Dollar Inu (BINU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BINU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BINU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BINU's tokenomics, explore BINU token's live price!

BINU Price Prediction Want to know where BINU might be heading? Our BINU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

