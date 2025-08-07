Binamon Price (BMON)
Binamon (BMON) is currently trading at 0.00243531 USD with a market cap of $ 414.47K USD. BMON to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BMON to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BMON price information.
During today, the price change of Binamon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Binamon to USD was $ -0.0001265569.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Binamon to USD was $ -0.0000371267.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Binamon to USD was $ -0.0000610372429538123.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.13%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001265569
|-5.19%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000371267
|-1.52%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0000610372429538123
|-2.44%
Discover the latest price analysis of Binamon: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.04%
+1.13%
-6.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Binamon, A Complete Metaverse of Digital Monsters on Binance Smart Chain
