Binance Bitcoin Price (BTCB)
Binance Bitcoin (BTCB) is currently trading at 114,342 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BTCB to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Binance Bitcoin to USD was $ +1,398.95.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Binance Bitcoin to USD was $ +6,265.2669822000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Binance Bitcoin to USD was $ +9,426.5488614000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Binance Bitcoin to USD was $ +14,925.54676383075.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +1,398.95
|+1.24%
|30 Days
|$ +6,265.2669822000
|+5.48%
|60 Days
|$ +9,426.5488614000
|+8.24%
|90 Days
|$ +14,925.54676383075
|+15.01%
Discover the latest price analysis of Binance Bitcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.51%
+1.24%
-2.78%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Pegged tokens such as BTCB, are 100% backed by the native coin in reserve, which is Bitcoin (BTC) in BTCB’s case.
