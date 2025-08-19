What is Binance ETH staking (BETH)

BETH is a tokenized asset representing Binance user's staked ETH at a 1:1 ratio, with Binance distributing staking benefits in the form of BETH on a daily basis. During the lock-up period, which may take 2 years or even longer, users will not be able to redeem their ETH. As such, Binance have launched the BETH/ETH trading pair as our solution to this liquidity problem. When ETH 2.0 goes live, users will be able to swap their ETH back based on their BETH holdings.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Binance ETH staking (BETH) How much is Binance ETH staking (BETH) worth today? The live BETH price in USD is 4,543.95 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current BETH to USD price? $ 4,543.95 . Check out The current price of BETH to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Binance ETH staking? The market cap for BETH is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of BETH? The circulating supply of BETH is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BETH? BETH achieved an ATH price of 5,119.57 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BETH? BETH saw an ATL price of 849.12 USD . What is the trading volume of BETH? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BETH is -- USD . Will BETH go higher this year? BETH might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BETH price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

