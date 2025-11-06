ExchangeDEX+
The live Binance Goat price today is 0.0018809 USD. Track real-time 币安山羊 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore 币安山羊 price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About 币安山羊

币安山羊 Price Info

What is 币安山羊

币安山羊 Official Website

币安山羊 Tokenomics

币安山羊 Price Forecast

Binance Goat Logo

Binance Goat Price (币安山羊)

Unlisted

1 币安山羊 to USD Live Price:

$0.0018809
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties.
USD
Binance Goat (币安山羊) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 21:21:48 (UTC+8)

Binance Goat (币安山羊) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0
$ 0.01094874
$ 0
--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Binance Goat (币安山羊) real-time price is $0.0018809. Over the past 24 hours, 币安山羊 traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. 币安山羊's all-time high price is $ 0.01094874, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, 币安山羊 has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and 0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Binance Goat (币安山羊) Market Information

$ 1.88M
--
$ 1.88M
1.00B
1,000,000,000.0
The current Market Cap of Binance Goat is $ 1.88M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 币安山羊 is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.88M.

Binance Goat (币安山羊) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Binance Goat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Binance Goat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Binance Goat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Binance Goat to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Binance Goat (币安山羊)

Binance Goat is a meme token on the BNB Smart Chain, inspired by a post from Binance co-founder Yi He on October 14, 2025, highlighting the platform’s resilience. Known as 币安山羊, it features a 1,000,000,000 token supply, zero taxes, and locked liquidity, enabling trading on PancakeSwap. The token symbolizes the determination of Binance and its users, using the "GOAT" metaphor to reflect overcoming market challenges. It fosters community engagement through social platforms, where users share memes and discussions tied to Binance’s legacy of user support. As a speculative digital asset, Binance Goat emphasizes cultural participation within the BNB ecosystem, leveraging low transaction fees for accessibility without complex DeFi utilities, appealing to those drawn to community-driven cryptocurrency narratives.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Binance Goat (币安山羊) Resource

Official Website

Binance Goat Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Binance Goat (币安山羊) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Binance Goat (币安山羊) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Binance Goat.

Check the Binance Goat price prediction now!

币安山羊 to Local Currencies

Binance Goat (币安山羊) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Binance Goat (币安山羊) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about 币安山羊 token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Binance Goat (币安山羊)

How much is Binance Goat (币安山羊) worth today?
The live 币安山羊 price in USD is 0.0018809 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current 币安山羊 to USD price?
The current price of 币安山羊 to USD is $ 0.0018809. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Binance Goat?
The market cap for 币安山羊 is $ 1.88M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of 币安山羊?
The circulating supply of 币安山羊 is 1.00B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of 币安山羊?
币安山羊 achieved an ATH price of 0.01094874 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of 币安山羊?
币安山羊 saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of 币安山羊?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for 币安山羊 is -- USD.
Will 币安山羊 go higher this year?
币安山羊 might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out 币安山羊 price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Binance Goat (币安山羊) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

$103,131.02

$3,377.46

$160.11

$1.0003

$1,479.34

$103,131.02

$3,377.46

$2.3004

$160.11

$1.0691

$0.00000

$0.00000

$30.60

$4.616

$0.1627

$0.033841

$4.616

$0.1627

$0.000004989

$0.31470

