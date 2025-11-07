Binance Goat is a meme token on the BNB Smart Chain, inspired by a post from Binance co-founder Yi He on October 14, 2025, highlighting the platform’s resilience. Known as 币安山羊, it features a 1,000,000,000 token supply, zero taxes, and locked liquidity, enabling trading on PancakeSwap. The token symbolizes the determination of Binance and its users, using the "GOAT" metaphor to reflect overcoming market challenges. It fosters community engagement through social platforms, where users share memes and discussions tied to Binance’s legacy of user support. As a speculative digital asset, Binance Goat emphasizes cultural participation within the BNB ecosystem, leveraging low transaction fees for accessibility without complex DeFi utilities, appealing to those drawn to community-driven cryptocurrency narratives.

Binance Goat is a meme token on the BNB Smart Chain, inspired by a post from Binance co-founder Yi He on October 14, 2025, highlighting the platform’s resilience. Known as 币安山羊, it features a 1,000,000,000 token supply, zero taxes, and locked liquidity, enabling trading on PancakeSwap. The token symbolizes the determination of Binance and its users, using the "GOAT" metaphor to reflect overcoming market challenges. It fosters community engagement through social platforms, where users share memes and discussions tied to Binance’s legacy of user support. As a speculative digital asset, Binance Goat emphasizes cultural participation within the BNB ecosystem, leveraging low transaction fees for accessibility without complex DeFi utilities, appealing to those drawn to community-driven cryptocurrency narratives.