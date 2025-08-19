More About BBTC

Binance Wrapped BTC Price (BBTC)

Unlisted

1 BBTC to USD Live Price:

$114,629
$114,629
-0.40%1D
Binance Wrapped BTC (BBTC) Live Price Chart
Binance Wrapped BTC (BBTC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 114,271
$ 114,271
24H Low
$ 117,165
$ 117,165
24H High

$ 114,271
$ 114,271

$ 117,165
$ 117,165

$ 1,893,429
$ 1,893,429

$ 9,771.06
$ 9,771.06

-0.95%

-0.48%

-3.38%

-3.38%

Binance Wrapped BTC (BBTC) real-time price is $114,629. Over the past 24 hours, BBTC traded between a low of $ 114,271 and a high of $ 117,165, showing active market volatility. BBTC's all-time high price is $ 1,893,429, while its all-time low price is $ 9,771.06.

In terms of short-term performance, BBTC has changed by -0.95% over the past hour, -0.48% over 24 hours, and -3.38% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Binance Wrapped BTC (BBTC) Market Information

$ 0.00
$ 0.00

--
--

$ 332.27M
$ 332.27M

0.00
0.00

2,900.0
2,900.0

The current Market Cap of Binance Wrapped BTC is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BBTC is 0.00, with a total supply of 2900.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 332.27M.

Binance Wrapped BTC (BBTC) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Binance Wrapped BTC to USD was $ -562.6563153151.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Binance Wrapped BTC to USD was $ -3,029.3235088000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Binance Wrapped BTC to USD was $ +11,572.4738611000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Binance Wrapped BTC to USD was $ +7,693.8343253038.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -562.6563153151-0.48%
30 Days$ -3,029.3235088000-2.64%
60 Days$ +11,572.4738611000+10.10%
90 Days$ +7,693.8343253038+7.19%

What is Binance Wrapped BTC (BBTC)

Binance Wrapped BTC (BBTC) Resource

Official Website

Binance Wrapped BTC Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Binance Wrapped BTC (BBTC) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Binance Wrapped BTC (BBTC) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Binance Wrapped BTC.

Check the Binance Wrapped BTC price prediction now!

BBTC to Local Currencies

Binance Wrapped BTC (BBTC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Binance Wrapped BTC (BBTC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BBTC token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Binance Wrapped BTC (BBTC)

How much is Binance Wrapped BTC (BBTC) worth today?
The live BBTC price in USD is 114,629 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current BBTC to USD price?
The current price of BBTC to USD is $ 114,629. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Binance Wrapped BTC?
The market cap for BBTC is $ 0.00 USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of BBTC?
The circulating supply of BBTC is 0.00 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BBTC?
BBTC achieved an ATH price of 1,893,429 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BBTC?
BBTC saw an ATL price of 9,771.06 USD.
What is the trading volume of BBTC?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BBTC is -- USD.
Will BBTC go higher this year?
BBTC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BBTC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Binance Wrapped BTC (BBTC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
08-18 17:40:00Industry Updates
Altcoins follow the broader market decline, RAY drops over 9% in 24 hours
08-18 10:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin Market Share Drops to 59.4%, Altcoin Market Cap Rises 3.06% Over the Past Week
08-17 18:11:00Industry Updates
Total stablecoin market cap grew by 2.18% over the past 7 days, exceeding $276.9 billion
08-17 11:15:00Industry Updates
Ethereum Reserve Company and Various ETFs' Cumulative Holdings Exceed 10 Million Coins
08-16 16:39:00Industry Updates
This week's combined trading volume of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs reached a historic high, thanks to the surge in Ethereum ETF trading volume
08-16 14:30:00Industry Updates
Ethereum pullback drives altcoin decline, spot ETFs record net outflows, crypto stocks fall in tandem

