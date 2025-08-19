Binance Wrapped BTC (BBTC) Price Information (USD)

Binance Wrapped BTC (BBTC) real-time price is $114,629. Over the past 24 hours, BBTC traded between a low of $ 114,271 and a high of $ 117,165, showing active market volatility. BBTC's all-time high price is $ 1,893,429, while its all-time low price is $ 9,771.06.

In terms of short-term performance, BBTC has changed by -0.95% over the past hour, -0.48% over 24 hours, and -3.38% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

The current Market Cap of Binance Wrapped BTC is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BBTC is 0.00, with a total supply of 2900.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 332.27M.