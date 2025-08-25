BinaryX (BNX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 3.66 $ 3.66 $ 3.66 24H Low $ 3.82 $ 3.82 $ 3.82 24H High 24H Low $ 3.66$ 3.66 $ 3.66 24H High $ 3.82$ 3.82 $ 3.82 All Time High $ 7.13$ 7.13 $ 7.13 Lowest Price $ 0.147112$ 0.147112 $ 0.147112 Price Change (1H) -1.33% Price Change (1D) -2.48% Price Change (7D) -3.45% Price Change (7D) -3.45%

BinaryX (BNX) real-time price is $3.72. Over the past 24 hours, BNX traded between a low of $ 3.66 and a high of $ 3.82, showing active market volatility. BNX's all-time high price is $ 7.13, while its all-time low price is $ 0.147112.

In terms of short-term performance, BNX has changed by -1.33% over the past hour, -2.48% over 24 hours, and -3.45% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BinaryX (BNX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 924.82M$ 924.82M $ 924.82M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 247,936,469.298964 247,936,469.298964 247,936,469.298964

The current Market Cap of BinaryX is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BNX is 0.00, with a total supply of 247936469.298964. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 924.82M.