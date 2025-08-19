Binemon (BIN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00025773 $ 0.00025773 $ 0.00025773 24H Low $ 0.0002781 $ 0.0002781 $ 0.0002781 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00025773$ 0.00025773 $ 0.00025773 24H High $ 0.0002781$ 0.0002781 $ 0.0002781 All Time High $ 0.0469399$ 0.0469399 $ 0.0469399 Lowest Price $ 0.00011695$ 0.00011695 $ 0.00011695 Price Change (1H) -0.84% Price Change (1D) +2.00% Price Change (7D) +4.84% Price Change (7D) +4.84%

Binemon (BIN) real-time price is $0.00026589. Over the past 24 hours, BIN traded between a low of $ 0.00025773 and a high of $ 0.0002781, showing active market volatility. BIN's all-time high price is $ 0.0469399, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00011695.

In terms of short-term performance, BIN has changed by -0.84% over the past hour, +2.00% over 24 hours, and +4.84% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Binemon (BIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 265.63K$ 265.63K $ 265.63K Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 999,000,000.0 999,000,000.0 999,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Binemon is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BIN is 0.00, with a total supply of 999000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 265.63K.