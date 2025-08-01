Bio Acceleration Price (BIO/ACC)
Bio Acceleration (BIO/ACC) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 33.60K USD. BIO/ACC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BIO/ACC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BIO/ACC price information.
During today, the price change of Bio Acceleration to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bio Acceleration to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bio Acceleration to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bio Acceleration to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.41%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+0.85%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-5.24%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bio Acceleration: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.40%
-6.41%
-10.19%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Bio/Acc movement, or the biological acceleration movement, aims to promote scientific innovation, knowledge sharing, and human progress by accelerating the development and application of biotechnology. It emphasizes open science and decentralized research methods, encourages community participation, and promotes the rapid dissemination and application of scientific results. $BIO/ACC is more than just a memecoin—it aims to contribute meaningfully to the bio/acc and DeSci ecosystem.
