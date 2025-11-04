BiomeAI is a cutting-edge health assistant powered by over 1,000 rigorously curated scientific studies on microbiome science and real-world experiments, designed to help people make smarter, personalized health choices with trustworthy data as its foundation. Built and advised by a team of top experts in gut health and AI, BiomeAI blends deep scientific credibility with participatory governance model to let users test, learn, and figure out what works for them.

