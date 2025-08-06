More About BOPB

BIOPOP Logo

BIOPOP Price (BOPB)

Unlisted

BIOPOP (BOPB) Live Price Chart

$0.239885
$0.239885$0.239885
0.00%1D
mexc
USD

Price of BIOPOP (BOPB) Today

BIOPOP (BOPB) is currently trading at 0.239887 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BOPB to USD price is updated in real-time.

BIOPOP Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.00%
BIOPOP 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BOPB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BOPB price information.

BIOPOP (BOPB) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of BIOPOP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BIOPOP to USD was $ -0.0250816251.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BIOPOP to USD was $ -0.0601820589.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BIOPOP to USD was $ -0.14527877707689675.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.00%
30 Days$ -0.0250816251-10.45%
60 Days$ -0.0601820589-25.08%
90 Days$ -0.14527877707689675-37.71%

BIOPOP (BOPB) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of BIOPOP: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.239824
$ 0.239824$ 0.239824

$ 0.239894
$ 0.239894$ 0.239894

$ 3.95
$ 3.95$ 3.95

+0.01%

+0.00%

-10.21%

BIOPOP (BOPB) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is BIOPOP (BOPB)

The first step for humanity - Biopop BOPB is BIOPOP's blockchain token for platform fees, device purchases, and content. Users benefit from BOPB payments and earn rewards by participating in healthcare projects.

BIOPOP (BOPB) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

BIOPOP (BOPB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BIOPOP (BOPB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BOPB token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BIOPOP (BOPB)

Disclaimer

BOPB to Local Currencies

1 BOPB to VND
6,312.626405
1 BOPB to AUD
A$0.36702711
1 BOPB to GBP
0.17991525
1 BOPB to EUR
0.20390395
1 BOPB to USD
$0.239887
1 BOPB to MYR
RM1.01232314
1 BOPB to TRY
9.75380542
1 BOPB to JPY
¥35.263389
1 BOPB to ARS
ARS$320.27553257
1 BOPB to RUB
19.23653853
1 BOPB to INR
21.03569103
1 BOPB to IDR
Rp3,932.57314128
1 BOPB to KRW
332.71367352
1 BOPB to PHP
13.73592962
1 BOPB to EGP
￡E.11.62972176
1 BOPB to BRL
R$1.31218189
1 BOPB to CAD
C$0.32864519
1 BOPB to BDT
29.19184903
1 BOPB to NGN
366.79921735
1 BOPB to UAH
9.9792992
1 BOPB to VES
Bs30.225762
1 BOPB to CLP
$232.69039
1 BOPB to PKR
Rs68.10871704
1 BOPB to KZT
128.90088058
1 BOPB to THB
฿7.75794558
1 BOPB to TWD
NT$7.17741904
1 BOPB to AED
د.إ0.88038529
1 BOPB to CHF
Fr0.1919096
1 BOPB to HKD
HK$1.88071408
1 BOPB to MAD
.د.م2.17577509
1 BOPB to MXN
$4.46429707
1 BOPB to PLN
0.88038529
1 BOPB to RON
лв1.04590732
1 BOPB to SEK
kr2.31011181
1 BOPB to BGN
лв0.40301016
1 BOPB to HUF
Ft82.09652801
1 BOPB to CZK
5.06641344
1 BOPB to KWD
د.ك0.073165535
1 BOPB to ILS
0.82281241