BIOS (BIOS) Information

Biosphere3 is an open-ended agent evolution arena and large-scale multi-agent social simulation experiment. Inspired by Biosphere 2, the 1990s closed ecological system project, Biosphere3 simulates real-world societies and evolutionary processes within a digital sandbox. It is also designed as a Citizen Science Game to engage more intelligent agents and human participants.

The project is primarily supported by the HKUST Crypto-Fintech Lab and led by Prof. Yang Wang, Vice-President of HKUST, and Prof. Kani Chen. It is developed collaboratively by a team of mathematicians, PhD candidates, AI algorithm engineers, etc. All agent frameworks and experimental data are open-sourced, aiming to invite and attract more scholars, developers, and agent architecture communities to join our ecosystem. Together, we strive to accelerate the advent of Artificial Superintelligence (ASI).