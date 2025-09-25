BirbStrategy (BIRBSTR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00202009 $ 0.00202009 $ 0.00202009 24H Low $ 0.0030822 $ 0.0030822 $ 0.0030822 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00202009$ 0.00202009 $ 0.00202009 24H High $ 0.0030822$ 0.0030822 $ 0.0030822 All Time High $ 0.0030822$ 0.0030822 $ 0.0030822 Lowest Price $ 0.00099318$ 0.00099318 $ 0.00099318 Price Change (1H) -0.21% Price Change (1D) +15.98% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

BirbStrategy (BIRBSTR) real-time price is $0.00235553. Over the past 24 hours, BIRBSTR traded between a low of $ 0.00202009 and a high of $ 0.0030822, showing active market volatility. BIRBSTR's all-time high price is $ 0.0030822, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00099318.

In terms of short-term performance, BIRBSTR has changed by -0.21% over the past hour, +15.98% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BirbStrategy (BIRBSTR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.35M$ 2.35M $ 2.35M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.35M$ 2.35M $ 2.35M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BirbStrategy is $ 2.35M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BIRBSTR is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.35M.