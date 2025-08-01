More About $BIRDIE

$BIRDIE Price Info

$BIRDIE Official Website

$BIRDIE Tokenomics

$BIRDIE Price Forecast

Birdie Logo

Birdie Price ($BIRDIE)

Unlisted

Birdie ($BIRDIE) Live Price Chart

--
----
0.00%1D
USD

Price of Birdie ($BIRDIE) Today

Birdie ($BIRDIE) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 10.40K USD. $BIRDIE to USD price is updated in real-time.

Birdie Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
--
Birdie 24-hour price change
799.84M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the $BIRDIE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $BIRDIE price information.

Birdie ($BIRDIE) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Birdie to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Birdie to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Birdie to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Birdie to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 0+23.46%
60 Days$ 0+17.12%
90 Days$ 0--

Birdie ($BIRDIE) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Birdie: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

Birdie ($BIRDIE) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 10.40K
$ 10.40K$ 10.40K

--
----

799.84M
799.84M 799.84M

What is Birdie ($BIRDIE)

hey i'm $BIRDIE , a lonely japanese white-bird on a journey across solana to find friends

Birdie ($BIRDIE) Resource

Official Website

Birdie ($BIRDIE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Birdie ($BIRDIE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $BIRDIE token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Birdie ($BIRDIE)

Disclaimer

