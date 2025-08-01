What is BITARD (BITARD)

Bitard is a Solana-based meme coin created to highlight and address the presence of bad actors in the cryptocurrency space. We offer a safe haven for anyone who has been negatively affected by scams, including rug pulls and other deceptive practices. Our upcoming suite of safety bots positions us to fundamentally transform the Solana blockchain, promoting security and trust. Bitard stands out in a crowded market, targeting a broader audience than all Solana-based pet-themed coins combined. With our hilarious memes, catchy music, addictive games, and breathtaking comics, we're destined to win your heart. Bitard is dedicated to supporting every project, community, and individual who has suffered from fraudulent activities. Join us in leading this revolution.

