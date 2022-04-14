Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bitball Treasure (BTRS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Information BTRS is a unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure with only 1 million Maximum supply. BitBall Treasure (BTRS describes itself as a treasure coin (a fork of Bitball). BTRS will be the only digital currency that can be exchanged for treasure items on the Bitball merchandise page. BitBall Treasure will be used for VIP SALE items on its trading platform, Paying through BTRS will allow users to save 20% on transaction fees. BitBall Ecosystem Launched in July 2018 consists of: BitBall (BTB) & BitBall Treasure (BTRS) Official Website: https://www.bitball-btb.com/ Buy BTRS Now!

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bitball Treasure (BTRS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00M $ 1.00M $ 1.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 22.00K $ 22.00K $ 22.00K All-Time High: $ 120,241 $ 120,241 $ 120,241 All-Time Low: $ 0.00009301 $ 0.00009301 $ 0.00009301 Current Price: $ 0.0219995 $ 0.0219995 $ 0.0219995 Learn more about Bitball Treasure (BTRS) price

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BTRS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BTRS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BTRS's tokenomics, explore BTRS token's live price!

