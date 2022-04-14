BitBean ($BITB) Tokenomics
BitBean ($BITB) Information
BitBean ($BITB) is a revival of a beloved coin launched long ago back in 2015, originally as it's own network token, Bean Cash Network. More recently, a revival initiative was launched on Solana about 7 months ago, but fell short on momentum and started to fade. Now, a group of people who have fond appreciation for the whimsical bean of financial success have banded together to revive the project by means of a traditional CTO. Now, with a plethora of memes, a strong community of bean-loving people, and the organization to drive strong growth, BitBean is on trajectory to truly fly high. It is important to note that from a functionality standpoint, BitBean on Solana is nothing more than a standard memecoin, and is not intended to be used for anything other than just that.
BitBean ($BITB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for BitBean ($BITB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
BitBean ($BITB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BitBean ($BITB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $BITB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $BITB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand $BITB's tokenomics, explore $BITB token's live price!
$BITB Price Prediction
Want to know where $BITB might be heading? Our $BITB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.