BitBean ($BITB) Tokenomics

BitBean ($BITB) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into BitBean ($BITB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

BitBean ($BITB) Information

BitBean ($BITB) is a revival of a beloved coin launched long ago back in 2015, originally as it's own network token, Bean Cash Network. More recently, a revival initiative was launched on Solana about 7 months ago, but fell short on momentum and started to fade. Now, a group of people who have fond appreciation for the whimsical bean of financial success have banded together to revive the project by means of a traditional CTO. Now, with a plethora of memes, a strong community of bean-loving people, and the organization to drive strong growth, BitBean is on trajectory to truly fly high. It is important to note that from a functionality standpoint, BitBean on Solana is nothing more than a standard memecoin, and is not intended to be used for anything other than just that.

Official Website:
https://www.bitbeanonsol.vip/

BitBean ($BITB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for BitBean ($BITB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 7.62K
$ 7.62K$ 7.62K
Total Supply:
$ 973.94M
$ 973.94M$ 973.94M
Circulating Supply:
$ 973.94M
$ 973.94M$ 973.94M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 7.62K
$ 7.62K$ 7.62K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

BitBean ($BITB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of BitBean ($BITB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $BITB tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $BITB tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $BITB's tokenomics, explore $BITB token's live price!

$BITB Price Prediction

Want to know where $BITB might be heading? Our $BITB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.