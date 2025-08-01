What is BitCat (BTCAT)

The first ever cat to appear on any Blockchain was on the 28/9/2014, over 10 years ago. This cat made using ACSII art and left as a message by the person who mined Block ID 322,917. You can view this using https://messagesfromthemines.brangerbriz.com and navigating to 592/11288 in the archive The creator of this cat is Satoshi and the cat really wants to know who his owner is. . /\_/\ ___/ o o \ /~___ m)

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

BitCat (BTCAT) Resource Official Website

BitCat (BTCAT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BitCat (BTCAT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BTCAT token's extensive tokenomics now!