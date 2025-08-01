What is Bitci Bonk (BBK)

BBK is a digital asset that stands out as the first meme token project officially listed on Simitciswap, a decentralized exchange developed on the Bitcichain network. With the rising popularity of the Bitcichain network and meme token projects, the community's interest in digital assets has been steadily growing. BBK was created with the goal of engaging and empowering the community through a fun and interactive token experience. As a meme token and community-driven project, it not only serves as a trading asset but also fosters participation in various community events and reward mechanisms. BBK aims to be at the forefront of meme token culture while offering real use cases within the blockchain ecosystem.

Bitci Bonk (BBK) Resource Official Website

Bitci Bonk (BBK) Tokenomics

