Bitcoin Bob (₿O₿) Information
The viral “Bitcoin Bob” video is the earliest animated explainer about Bitcoin on YouTube—around 2010. It featured an Xtranormal-made cartoon with two characters, Bob and his friend , casually chatting about what Bitcoin is. It’s often titled something like “What is a Bitcoin?” and has become legendary among early crypto educators.
Here’s what makes BOTCOIN BOB special: • The video was uploaded around November 10, 2010, right when Satoshi was still posting on Bitcointalk—each coin was worth around $0.30. • It features Bob encouraging viewers to “buy Bitcoin”—making him one of the earliest mascot-like figures in the crypto world .
Bitcoin Bob (₿O₿) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Bitcoin Bob (₿O₿) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ₿O₿ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ₿O₿ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
