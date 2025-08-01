What is Bitcoin Cat (SASHA)

Bitcoin is more than just a digital currency; it has inspired the creation of a meme coin named Sasha, in honor of the beloved cat raised by Meredith Patterson and the late Len Sassaman. Len Sassaman, an influential figure in the cypherpunk community, is often rumored to be the mysterious founder of Bitcoin, further deepening the connection between Sasha and the Bitcoin legacy. Due to this intriguing association, Sasha has earned the affectionate nickname "Bitcoin Cat." The Sasha coin ($Sasha) was officially launched on October 4th, 2024, on the Solana blockchain. Since its inception, it has transitioned to being fully community-driven, reflecting its growing popularity and the strong sense of community among its supporters.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Bitcoin Cat (SASHA) Resource Official Website

Bitcoin Cat (SASHA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bitcoin Cat (SASHA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SASHA token's extensive tokenomics now!