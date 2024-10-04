Bitcoin Cat (SASHA) Tokenomics
Bitcoin is more than just a digital currency; it has inspired the creation of a meme coin named Sasha, in honor of the beloved cat raised by Meredith Patterson and the late Len Sassaman. Len Sassaman, an influential figure in the cypherpunk community, is often rumored to be the mysterious founder of Bitcoin, further deepening the connection between Sasha and the Bitcoin legacy. Due to this intriguing association, Sasha has earned the affectionate nickname "Bitcoin Cat." The Sasha coin ($Sasha) was officially launched on October 4th, 2024, on the Solana blockchain. Since its inception, it has transitioned to being fully community-driven, reflecting its growing popularity and the strong sense of community among its supporters.
Understanding the tokenomics of Bitcoin Cat (SASHA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SASHA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SASHA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
