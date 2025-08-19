Bitcoin Limited Edition Price (BTCLE)
-0.49%
-0.60%
--
--
Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) real-time price is $126.88. Over the past 24 hours, BTCLE traded between a low of $ 126.81 and a high of $ 127.97, showing active market volatility. BTCLE's all-time high price is $ 127.97, while its all-time low price is $ 126.13.
In terms of short-term performance, BTCLE has changed by -0.49% over the past hour, -0.60% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Bitcoin Limited Edition is $ 25.40M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BTCLE is 200.19K, with a total supply of 210000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.65M.
During today, the price change of Bitcoin Limited Edition to USD was $ -0.7658805764021.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bitcoin Limited Edition to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bitcoin Limited Edition to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bitcoin Limited Edition to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.7658805764021
|-0.60%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
About BTCLE What is Bitcoin Limited Edition? Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) is more than just another token—it represents a bold redefinition of scarcity in a market oversaturated with speculative cryptocurrencies. As part of a broader vision to launch Bitcoin Layer 2 Limited, BTCLE stands at the forefront of innovation, combining exclusivity, transparency, and decentralization with a long-term roadmap to reshape blockchain finance. At its core, BTCLE is not simply an investment; it is a vision for the future of finance, where scarcity meets innovation. With the upcoming Bitcoin Layer 2 Limited initiative, we are building a scalable, efficient, and secure second layer anchored to the Bitcoin blockchain—the most secure network in existence. With a clear goal to bridge Real World Assets (RWA) into crypto, we are providing a simplified and accessible pathway for the next billion users still tied to traditional finance. Through BTCLE governance, stakeholders will help shape a democratized financial system, empowering individuals and communities to participate in this new decentralized economy. Supply Details Max Supply: 210,000 BTCLE Total Supply: 210,000 BTCLE Circulating Supply: 21,000 BTCLE Locked & Vested: 189,000 BTCLE Vesting Timeline: 10 years Tokenomics & Liquidity BTCLE follows strict security and decentralization policies to ensure long-term sustainability and trust: Token Lock: Tokens vested gradually over 10 years, preventing sudden supply shocks. Liquidity Lock: Liquidity is permanently locked, ensuring price stability and community trust. Fair Distribution: No single entity holds disproportionate control, guaranteeing a balanced market structure. Contract Renouncement: Smart contract ownership is renounced, ensuring full decentralization and eliminating central control. This framework provides the foundation for a sustainable, community-driven cryptocurrency designed to grow securely and transparently for the long term.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
How much will Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Bitcoin Limited Edition.
Check the Bitcoin Limited Edition price prediction now!
Understanding the tokenomics of Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BTCLE token's extensive tokenomics now!
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|08-18 17:40:00
|Industry Updates
Altcoins follow the broader market decline, RAY drops over 9% in 24 hours
|08-18 10:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Market Share Drops to 59.4%, Altcoin Market Cap Rises 3.06% Over the Past Week
|08-17 18:11:00
|Industry Updates
Total stablecoin market cap grew by 2.18% over the past 7 days, exceeding $276.9 billion
|08-17 11:15:00
|Industry Updates
Ethereum Reserve Company and Various ETFs' Cumulative Holdings Exceed 10 Million Coins
|08-16 16:39:00
|Industry Updates
This week's combined trading volume of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs reached a historic high, thanks to the surge in Ethereum ETF trading volume
|08-16 14:30:00
|Industry Updates
Ethereum pullback drives altcoin decline, spot ETFs record net outflows, crypto stocks fall in tandem
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.