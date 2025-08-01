Bitcoin on Base Price (BTCB)
Bitcoin on Base (BTCB) is currently trading at 0.162688 USD with a market cap of $ 2.54M USD. BTCB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BTCB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BTCB price information.
During today, the price change of Bitcoin on Base to USD was $ -0.011938522278247.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bitcoin on Base to USD was $ -0.0403837168.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bitcoin on Base to USD was $ -0.0371038291.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bitcoin on Base to USD was $ -0.0802997344261755.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.011938522278247
|-6.83%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0403837168
|-24.82%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0371038291
|-22.80%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0802997344261755
|-33.04%
Discover the latest price analysis of Bitcoin on Base: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.63%
-6.83%
-13.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bitcoin on Base is your your second chance at Bitcoin. Buy BTCB, Hold BTCB, and get airdropped cbBTC. Wrapped Coinbase Bitcoin will be dropped twice a year to wallets holding atleast 2,400 BTCT tokens. Please update the description to the following: Bitcoin on Base (BTCB) combines the scarcity of Bitcoin with the speed, security and scalability of Base. Your second chance at Bitcoin has arrived.
Understanding the tokenomics of Bitcoin on Base (BTCB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BTCB token's extensive tokenomics now!
