Bitcoin Plus Price (XBC)
Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is currently trading at 1.44 USD with a market cap of $ 384.47K USD. XBC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the XBC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XBC price information.
During today, the price change of Bitcoin Plus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bitcoin Plus to USD was $ +0.0466644960.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bitcoin Plus to USD was $ -0.0366943680.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bitcoin Plus to USD was $ -0.5636016349953587.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0466644960
|+3.24%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0366943680
|-2.54%
|90 Days
|$ -0.5636016349953587
|-28.12%
Discover the latest price analysis of Bitcoin Plus: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+21.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Secure, fast, reliable coin with native Tor and onboard P2P messaging system.
Understanding the tokenomics of Bitcoin Plus (XBC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XBC token's extensive tokenomics now!
