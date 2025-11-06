BitcoinII (BC2) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.673051 24H High $ 0.868741 All Time High $ 1.89 Lowest Price $ 0.52206 Price Change (1H) -3.38% Price Change (1D) -16.78% Price Change (7D) -17.16%

BitcoinII (BC2) real-time price is $0.671922. Over the past 24 hours, BC2 traded between a low of $ 0.673051 and a high of $ 0.868741, showing active market volatility. BC2's all-time high price is $ 1.89, while its all-time low price is $ 0.52206.

In terms of short-term performance, BC2 has changed by -3.38% over the past hour, -16.78% over 24 hours, and -17.16% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BitcoinII (BC2) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.66M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.66M Circulation Supply 2.46M Total Supply 2,463,950.0

The current Market Cap of BitcoinII is $ 1.66M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BC2 is 2.46M, with a total supply of 2463950.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.66M.