BitcoinII (BC2) is a proof-of-work, peer-to-peer digital currency that mirrors Bitcoin’s original monetary and consensus rules—21M max supply, ~10-minute blocks, halving every four years, and difficulty retargets every 2016 blocks—launched on a clean genesis with no premine and no ICO. The goal is simple: provide a familiar, dependable payments network focused on money, not data storage. BC2 supports SegWit and Taproot and is intentionally compatible with common Bitcoin tooling so miners, users, and exchanges can run it with minimal friction. It is positioned as a “sister chain,” not a replacement or competitor: another network using the same proven design so people can transact easily, run nodes on modest hardware, and participate from day one.

BitcoinII (BC2) is a proof-of-work, peer-to-peer digital currency that mirrors Bitcoin’s original monetary and consensus rules—21M max supply, ~10-minute blocks, halving every four years, and difficulty retargets every 2016 blocks—launched on a clean genesis with no premine and no ICO. The goal is simple: provide a familiar, dependable payments network focused on money, not data storage. BC2 supports SegWit and Taproot and is intentionally compatible with common Bitcoin tooling so miners, users, and exchanges can run it with minimal friction. It is positioned as a “sister chain,” not a replacement or competitor: another network using the same proven design so people can transact easily, run nodes on modest hardware, and participate from day one.