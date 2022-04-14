BitcoinSoV (BSOV) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BitcoinSoV (BSOV), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) Information BitcoinSoV: A Proof of Work Decentralized, Fungible, Censorship Free, Deflationary Currency. Providing any one in the world with a true Store of Value protected from inflation. BitcoinSov is mined using a simple Keccak256 (Sha3) algorithm. There is No ICO, No Pre-mine, and No Governance. This allows for BSoV to be completely decentralized and fairly distributed. With each transfer of BSoV tokens, 1% of the total transaction is burned forever. Official Website: https://bsovtoken.com Buy BSOV Now!

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BitcoinSoV (BSOV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 12.23K $ 12.23K $ 12.23K Total Supply: $ 20.94M $ 20.94M $ 20.94M Circulating Supply: $ 3.71M $ 3.71M $ 3.71M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 69.05K $ 69.05K $ 69.05K All-Time High: $ 0.309388 $ 0.309388 $ 0.309388 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00329778 $ 0.00329778 $ 0.00329778 Learn more about BitcoinSoV (BSOV) price

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BitcoinSoV (BSOV) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BSOV tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BSOV tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BSOV's tokenomics, explore BSOV token's live price!

