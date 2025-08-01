What is Bitcointry Token (BTTY)

This is a cryptocurrency exchange(Bitcointry.com) token. Users who buy and hold this token enjoy up to 50% discount on transaction fees. They can also earn by staking. In certain periods, tokens will be bought and burned with stock market earnings. Holders of the token will profit by increasing the token price. We created 1 billion tokens. And 500 million tokens were burned before the launch. We created 350 million units of liquid in Uniswap. And we locked the liquidity for 1 year. We also locked the 5% we reserved for the team for 6 months. We will liquidity our bitcointry.com exchange with 5% of the remaining 10%. We will carry out marketing activities with the remaining 5%.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Bitcointry Token (BTTY) Resource Official Website

Bitcointry Token (BTTY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bitcointry Token (BTTY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BTTY token's extensive tokenomics now!