BitcoinZK (ZYRA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.114815 24H High $ 0.121902 All Time High $ 0.136378 Lowest Price $ 0.104254 Price Change (1H) +0.41% Price Change (1D) -0.06% Price Change (7D) -8.04%

BitcoinZK (ZYRA) real-time price is $0.118945. Over the past 24 hours, ZYRA traded between a low of $ 0.114815 and a high of $ 0.121902, showing active market volatility. ZYRA's all-time high price is $ 0.136378, while its all-time low price is $ 0.104254.

In terms of short-term performance, ZYRA has changed by +0.41% over the past hour, -0.06% over 24 hours, and -8.04% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BitcoinZK (ZYRA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 29.68M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 118.73M Circulation Supply 250.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BitcoinZK is $ 29.68M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZYRA is 250.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 118.73M.