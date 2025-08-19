Bitcoiva (BCA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 9.89 $ 9.89 $ 9.89 24H Low $ 10.2 $ 10.2 $ 10.2 24H High 24H Low $ 9.89$ 9.89 $ 9.89 24H High $ 10.2$ 10.2 $ 10.2 All Time High $ 41.01$ 41.01 $ 41.01 Lowest Price $ 0.994617$ 0.994617 $ 0.994617 Price Change (1H) 0.00% Price Change (1D) -2.58% Price Change (7D) -6.53% Price Change (7D) -6.53%

Bitcoiva (BCA) real-time price is $9.89. Over the past 24 hours, BCA traded between a low of $ 9.89 and a high of $ 10.2, showing active market volatility. BCA's all-time high price is $ 41.01, while its all-time low price is $ 0.994617.

In terms of short-term performance, BCA has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, -2.58% over 24 hours, and -6.53% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 207.62M$ 207.62M $ 207.62M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Bitcoiva is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BCA is 0.00, with a total supply of 21000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 207.62M.