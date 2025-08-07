BitCore Price (BTX)
BitCore (BTX) is currently trading at 0.090186 USD with a market cap of $ 1.79M USD. BTX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BTX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BTX price information.
During today, the price change of BitCore to USD was $ +0.01831725.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BitCore to USD was $ +0.0769655981.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BitCore to USD was $ +0.0184960212.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BitCore to USD was $ +0.01827623700529351.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01831725
|+25.49%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0769655981
|+85.34%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0184960212
|+20.51%
|90 Days
|$ +0.01827623700529351
|+25.42%
Discover the latest price analysis of BitCore: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.34%
+25.49%
+21.74%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BitCore is a cryptocurrency that is a UTXO fork of Bitcoin. Although you hear about hard forks, many people only know about hard Bitcoin forks, such as Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin Gold; in contrast, few people know about BitCore or hybrid forks. Using Bitcoin's source code and technology, BitCore created a new blockchain; it made sure that the blockchain size was smaller and scalability was better. In addition, block timings are faster than Bitcoin, making mining ASIC-resistant as well. BitCore created a new blockchain on April 24, 2017. It took a snapshot of Bitcoin transaction and created 5 million transactions to fill all public addresses belonging to people who own 0.01 BTC or more. The funding ratio is 0.5 BTX: 1.0 BTC, but if you held bitcoins at the time of the snapshot, then you can apply for your share of BTX at a 1:1 conversion until October 30. BitCore is the first cryptocurrency that is a UTXO fork. But it is more than just a hybrid fork. It has tried to improve Bitcoin and solve the problems that plague it. For example, BitCore uses the MEGA-BTX consensus algorithm that is ASIC-resistant. This means that centralization of mining power is not possible, as the playing field is level and everyone has more or less the same opportunities. In addition, BitCore has 10 MB Segwit-enabled blocks that make the network capable of handling 17.6 billion transactions per year or 48 million transactions per day. BitCore is a cryptocurrency that promises a lot, especially with the new implementations that have made it algorithm and Masternodes platform, giving the entire crypto community the opportunity to mine BTX with PoW or Masternodes, even BTX holders can mine it with both PoW and Masternodes.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of BitCore (BTX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BTX token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BTX to VND
₫2,373.24459
|1 BTX to AUD
A$0.13798458
|1 BTX to GBP
￡0.06673764
|1 BTX to EUR
€0.0766581
|1 BTX to USD
$0.090186
|1 BTX to MYR
RM0.38058492
|1 BTX to TRY
₺3.66786462
|1 BTX to JPY
¥13.257342
|1 BTX to ARS
ARS$120.0871683
|1 BTX to RUB
₽7.21397814
|1 BTX to INR
₹7.91472336
|1 BTX to IDR
Rp1,478.45877984
|1 BTX to KRW
₩125.08437456
|1 BTX to PHP
₱5.1541299
|1 BTX to EGP
￡E.4.3695117
|1 BTX to BRL
R$0.4915137
|1 BTX to CAD
C$0.12355482
|1 BTX to BDT
৳10.93234692
|1 BTX to NGN
₦137.47863654
|1 BTX to UAH
₴3.73730784
|1 BTX to VES
Bs11.543808
|1 BTX to CLP
$87.48042
|1 BTX to PKR
Rs25.5046008
|1 BTX to KZT
₸48.27927138
|1 BTX to THB
฿2.91661524
|1 BTX to TWD
NT$2.69836512
|1 BTX to AED
د.إ0.33098262
|1 BTX to CHF
Fr0.0721488
|1 BTX to HKD
HK$0.70705824
|1 BTX to MAD
.د.م0.81437958
|1 BTX to MXN
$1.6774596
|1 BTX to PLN
zł0.33008076
|1 BTX to RON
лв0.3923091
|1 BTX to SEK
kr0.86668746
|1 BTX to BGN
лв0.15061062
|1 BTX to HUF
Ft30.80122458
|1 BTX to CZK
Kč1.90202274
|1 BTX to KWD
د.ك0.02750673
|1 BTX to ILS
₪0.30843612