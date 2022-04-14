Discover key insights into BitDoctorAI (AIDD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

BitDoctorAI (AIDD) Information

BitDoctor is a DeSci data infrastructure protocol using DePIN & AI to power a hyper-personalized AI Doctor Agent, solving healthcare accessibility and longevity.

BitDoctor AI Face Scan with mobile phone detects and collects health data up to 30 parameters—like heart attack, diabetes and hypertension risks—with just a smartphone CMOS sensor.

BitDoctor uses blockchain for secure and transparent health data management to work with clinical trials, insurance companies and more.