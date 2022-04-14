bitdog (BITDOG) Information

Bitdog is a meme project on the Solana Blockchain ran by the community from a tweet of the official bitcoin page showcasing a bitcoin hero dog. https://x.com/Bitcoin/status/1724262636504662419

Launched on the 15th of November, it has in one day collected over 5500 holders and gathered a super active community willing to do anything for the success of bitdog.

Bitdog's community has fell in love with Bitdog and is willing to propagate the dog