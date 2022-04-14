BitEqual (BTE) Tokenomics
BitEqual is a decentralised protocol that lets users earn tokens through a virtual form of mining. It follows the same principles as Bitcoin, using fixed supply, halving schedules, and proportional distribution, without the need for physical machines, electricity, and other expensive infrastructure.
Instead of the expensive Proof-of-Work mechanism, we introduce the virtual PoW mechanism where users mine tokens with virtual on-chain devices, powered by smart contracts. These virtual devices give users virtual hashrate, and rewards are distributed fairly to all participants based on their share of the total virtual hashrate.
Everything happens on-chain. There is no randomness, no luck, and no central control. The system is open, simple, and transparent.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for BitEqual (BTE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of BitEqual (BTE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BTE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BTE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
