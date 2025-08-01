Bitget Staked SOL Price (BGSOL)
Bitget Staked SOL (BGSOL) is currently trading at 185.71 USD with a market cap of $ 16.25M USD. BGSOL to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Bitget Staked SOL to USD was $ -12.6616599996575.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bitget Staked SOL to USD was $ +26.5571057010.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bitget Staked SOL to USD was $ +18.2810509770.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bitget Staked SOL to USD was $ +26.60608456627155.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -12.6616599996575
|-6.38%
|30 Days
|$ +26.5571057010
|+14.30%
|60 Days
|$ +18.2810509770
|+9.84%
|90 Days
|$ +26.60608456627155
|+16.72%
Discover the latest price analysis of Bitget Staked SOL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-6.38%
-4.31%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 BGSOL to VND
₫4,886,958.65
|1 BGSOL to AUD
A$287.8505
|1 BGSOL to GBP
￡139.2825
|1 BGSOL to EUR
€161.5677
|1 BGSOL to USD
$185.71
|1 BGSOL to MYR
RM792.9817
|1 BGSOL to TRY
₺7,550.9686
|1 BGSOL to JPY
¥27,856.5
|1 BGSOL to ARS
ARS$254,745.8354
|1 BGSOL to RUB
₽15,061.081
|1 BGSOL to INR
₹16,221.7685
|1 BGSOL to IDR
Rp3,044,425.7424
|1 BGSOL to KRW
₩260,097.9976
|1 BGSOL to PHP
₱10,825.0359
|1 BGSOL to EGP
￡E.9,018.0776
|1 BGSOL to BRL
R$1,038.1189
|1 BGSOL to CAD
C$256.2798
|1 BGSOL to BDT
৳22,690.0478
|1 BGSOL to NGN
₦284,394.4369
|1 BGSOL to UAH
₴7,742.2499
|1 BGSOL to VES
Bs22,842.33
|1 BGSOL to CLP
$180,695.83
|1 BGSOL to PKR
Rs52,652.4992
|1 BGSOL to KZT
₸100,983.5267
|1 BGSOL to THB
฿6,091.288
|1 BGSOL to TWD
NT$5,563.8716
|1 BGSOL to AED
د.إ681.5557
|1 BGSOL to CHF
Fr150.4251
|1 BGSOL to HKD
HK$1,455.9664
|1 BGSOL to MAD
.د.م1,693.6752
|1 BGSOL to MXN
$3,504.3477
|1 BGSOL to PLN
zł694.5554
|1 BGSOL to RON
лв824.5524
|1 BGSOL to SEK
kr1,818.1009
|1 BGSOL to BGN
лв317.5641
|1 BGSOL to HUF
Ft65,024.4994
|1 BGSOL to CZK
Kč3,994.6221
|1 BGSOL to KWD
د.ك56.82726
|1 BGSOL to ILS
₪629.5569