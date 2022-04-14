Bitlocus (BTL) Tokenomics
Bitlocus (BTL) Information
Bitlocus 'Fiat-DeFi Investments Management Platform' is a complete investing ecosystem that allows end users to invest their fiat assets into DeFi space easily without actually directly interacting with crypto. The platform will be built on existing centralized exchange (Bitlocus CEX, established in 2018), which is fully AML and KYC-compliant and has a few fiat deposit/withdrawal options. Bitlocus is in partnership with Payrico, a crypto-friendly banking service (EMI, Electronic Money Institution; licenced in Lithuania, EU) as well as Ginger Fund (crypto-oriented hedge fund and liquidity provider). End users are provided with Tier 1 investment options from trusted DeFi projects that will be categorized based on their risk level. There will also be a guarantee fund option for DeFi investments made via Bitlocus platform.
Understanding the tokenomics of Bitlocus (BTL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BTL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BTL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
