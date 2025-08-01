BitMart Price (BMX)
BitMart (BMX) is currently trading at 0.314138 USD with a market cap of $ 106.67M USD. BMX to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of BitMart to USD was $ -0.0006946578989765.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BitMart to USD was $ +0.0369347439.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BitMart to USD was $ +0.0429205492.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BitMart to USD was $ +0.0447647147000167.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0006946578989765
|-0.22%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0369347439
|+11.76%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0429205492
|+13.66%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0447647147000167
|+16.62%
Discover the latest price analysis of BitMart: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.20%
-0.22%
+0.26%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart Exchange with total volume of 1,000,000,000. First issued as BMC in December 2017, BitMart changed the name of the token in January 2018 as BMX. You may find that the symbol name displayed in the smart contract and block explorer as BMC, but the actual symbol name we use is BMX. The reason is: our toke was named BMC, but then we find that "BMC" has been used by another project, so we have to change the symbol name of our token to "BMX".
