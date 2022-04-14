BitMart (BMX) Tokenomics
BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart Exchange with total volume of 1,000,000,000. First issued as BMC in December 2017, BitMart changed the name of the token in January 2018 as BMX. You may find that the symbol name displayed in the smart contract and block explorer as BMC, but the actual symbol name we use is BMX. The reason is: our toke was named BMC, but then we find that "BMC" has been used by another project, so we have to change the symbol name of our token to "BMX".
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BMX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BMX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
