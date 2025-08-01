What is BitMEX (BMEX)

BMEX is the token for the BitMEX derivative exchange. Traders on the platform will be able to start earning BMEX tokens. As part of the launch, there will be an airdrop reward for sign ups, referrals, and trading activities on the exchange. BMEX token holders will be able to enjoy trading fees discounts, preferred rates in earn products, early access to new features, swags, academy access, and return through token burns.

BitMEX (BMEX) Resource Official Website

BitMEX (BMEX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BitMEX (BMEX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BMEX token's extensive tokenomics now!